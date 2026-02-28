Missile Strikes Shake UAE as Dubai Hotel Reportedly Damaged

DUBAI, UAE — Explosions were reported across Dubai on Saturday after the United Arab Emirates said it faced a missile attack linked to the intensifying confrontation between Iran and Israel.

Okay News learnt that emergency alerts were sent to residents in the capital, urging them to seek shelter and stay away from open areas and windows as air defence systems were activated.

According to officials, several incoming missiles were intercepted, but falling debris reportedly struck a residential area, killing one person identified as an Asian national.

In Dubai, unverified reports indicated that the Fairmont The Palm on Palm Jumeirah sustained damage, with videos circulating online showing broken glass and debris around the property. Guests and staff were said to have been evacuated as a precaution. Authorities have not officially confirmed direct Iranian involvement in the damage to the hotel.

Elsewhere in the Gulf, Qatar confirmed that its air defence systems intercepted a missile, with no casualties immediately reported.

The developments come amid rising regional anxiety over escalating strikes and counterstrikes between Tehran and Israel, prompting airspace restrictions, flight cancellations, and heightened military readiness across several countries. Officials in the UAE have urged residents to rely on verified information as investigations and damage assessments continue.