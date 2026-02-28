UN Chief Condemns Military Escalation in Middle East, Calls for Ceasefire

NEW YORK, USA — António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, has condemned the latest military escalation in the Middle East following strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran and Iran’s subsequent retaliatory actions across the region.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Guterres warned that the use of force undermines international peace and security and risks triggering a wider regional conflict with severe consequences for civilians and stability.

He reminded all UN Member States of their obligations under international law, particularly the UN Charter, which prohibits “the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state, or in any other manner inconsistent with the Purposes of the United Nations.”

The UN chief called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and urgent de-escalation, urging all parties involved to return to the negotiating table without delay. He stressed that there is no viable alternative to the peaceful settlement of international disputes in accordance with international law.

Guterres reiterated that the UN Charter remains the foundation for maintaining global peace and security, emphasizing that adherence to its principles is essential in preventing further deterioration of the situation.