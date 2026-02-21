Ahmadu Bello University Matriculates 10,054 Fresh Students in Zaria

Zaria, Kaduna, Nigeria – Ahmadu Bello University, a premier federal tertiary institution located in Zaria, Kaduna State, has officially inducted 10,054 new students for the 2025/2026 academic session. The matriculation ceremony, which marks the formal completion of the admission process, required the incoming undergraduates to swear an oath pledging strict adherence to the institution’s laws, regulations, and academic traditions.

Okay News reports that the formal event took place on Tuesday, February 17, 2026 (WAT), at the Mamman Kontagora Square on the university’s main campus in Samaru.

During the exercise, the university’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Adamu Ahmed, revealed that the institution admitted the students from a massive pool of 39,239 applicants. These students sought entry through the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and Direct Entry channels overseen by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board. Although the national admissions body allocated a quota of 16,183 slots to the university, the institution ultimately restricted its intake for the session to just over 10,000.

Addressing the successful candidates, Professor Ahmed emphasized the weight of their new status and the social responsibility that accompanies university education. “The Matriculation Oath you have just taken officially marks your entry into and membership of the university community. You are now expected to follow all its rules and regulations,” the Vice-Chancellor said.

He further cautioned the students against engaging in social vices, including examination misconduct, cultism, drug abuse, and indecent dressing, advising them to study the student handbook to navigate their academic journey safely.

The university leadership stressed that the primary goal of the institution is to cultivate highly creative minds capable of engaging with a rapidly changing global landscape. Directing his remarks particularly to the female matriculants, Professor Ahmed encouraged them to draw inspiration from prominent Nigerian figures like the Director-General of the World Trade Organization, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. Concluding his address, the Vice-Chancellor urged all students to remain vigilant regarding their personal security while contributing to a stable environment that fosters learning and character development.