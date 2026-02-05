All 183 Kurmin Wali Kidnap Victims Return As Kaduna Government Hosts Rescued Church Worshippers

Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani, who leads Kaduna State in northwest Nigeria, on Thursday, 5 February 2026, received the latest group of worshippers who were abducted from three churches in Kurmin Wali, a farming community in Kajuru Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The rescued residents arrived at the Government House in Kaduna, the state capital, at around 1:00 in the afternoon in no fewer than four buses, accompanied by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria’s domestic intelligence agency.

Among those freed were nursing mothers, children, and elderly people. Some of the victims were seen limping, while others cried openly, showing signs of distress after days in captivity.

Speaking to security chiefs, government officials, and the rescued worshippers, Sani described the moment as a “day of joy” and praised what he called coordinated work by security agencies and other stakeholders that led to the release of everyone taken.

“I want to sincerely thank Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who has stood with us from day one, and the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, the official coordinating Nigeria’s national security efforts, for their unwavering support in ensuring the safe return of these children and mothers,” the governor said.

He also commended the DSS, the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Police Force, and other security agencies for working together to secure the victims’ freedom.

Sani said a total of 183 people were abducted. He explained that 11 victims were released earlier and taken directly to hospital for treatment before returning home, while 83 others came back a few days before the final group arrived. He added that the last batch of 89 victims was rescued on Wednesday, 4 February 2026, completing the return of everyone abducted.

“For us in Kaduna State, even one person abducted is unacceptable,” the governor said, adding that his administration focused on ensuring every victim returned rather than arguing about figures in public. Okay News reports that he said the government would not have considered the rescue effort complete if even one person remained missing.

The governor announced fresh security and development steps for Kurmin Wali and surrounding communities. He said he had requested a military base along the Kajuru to Kachia corridor, especially near the Rijana area, to reduce the risk of future attacks, and added that President Tinubu had assured him the request would be approved.

He also said the state planned to improve infrastructure in the community, including a road linking Kurmin Wali to the main highway, a hospital, and a skills acquisition centre aimed at supporting alternative livelihoods for residents.

According to the governor, the rescued worshippers would undergo medical checks and psychosocial support before being reunited with their families, while the state would assist them to restart their livelihoods after the ordeal.

Sani urged residents to cooperate with security agencies and avoid attacking their credibility whenever incidents occur. “These men and women risk their lives daily to protect us,” he said, appealing for public support for their work.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Kaduna State, Reverend Caleb Ma’aji, whose organisation is Nigeria’s main umbrella body for Christian groups, described the return of the abducted worshippers as a difficult test that ended successfully.

“We prayed and took the necessary steps, and we have succeeded,” he said, adding that the community would continue to support the government and security agencies.

Several of the rescued victims also thanked the governor for what they described as his personal involvement during the period of captivity. One of them said, “Your Excellency, we thank you for the great things you have done for us. You gave us hope and life when we thought we would die. May God reward you.”

The worshippers were kidnapped during a church service on Sunday, 18 January 2026, when armed men invaded three churches in Kurmin Wali, fired shots to scare residents, and forced worshippers into nearby forests.

The village head of Kurmin Wali, Ishaku Dan’azumi, said he received information early on Tuesday, 3 February 2026, that the abducted worshippers had been released.

There were also differing accounts of the number taken during the attack. While the Kaduna State government put the figure at 183, earlier reports from the community indicated that at least 177 worshippers were kidnapped, with about 80 said to have escaped during the trek into the bush and later found safety in nearby villages.

Kaduna State, like several parts of Nigeria, has faced repeated cases of kidnapping and attacks by armed groups, prompting calls for stronger security presence and faster emergency response across vulnerable rural communities.