APC Chairman Hails Party Victories In FCT, Kano And Rivers Polls

Nentawe Yilwatda

Abuja, Nigeria – Nentawe Yilwatda has congratulated supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Federal Capital Territory, Kano and Rivers States following what he described as the successful and peaceful conduct of the February 21, 2026 polls. He said the victories recorded by the party reflect its resilience, unity and strong grassroots presence.

Yilwatda specifically commended the five APC chairmanship candidates who won in AMAC, Kuje, Abaji, Bwari and Kwali, while also acknowledging the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairmanship candidate in Gwagwalada. He stated that the outcome of the elections demonstrated that the will of the people prevailed through the ballot.

The APC National Chairman further congratulated four State House of Assembly candidates who secured wins in Kano and Rivers States.

He praised party leaders, stakeholders and supporters across the three states for their discipline and commitment, urging members to remain united and focused on delivering good governance in line with the party’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

