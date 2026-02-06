Atiku Hosts Aisha Buhari, Family in Saudi Arabia During Umrah Visit

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has shared details of a private meeting with Hajiya Aisha Buhari, wife of former President Muhammadu Buhari, and members of her family in Saudi Arabia.

In a post shared by Atiku on his official X account, the ex-presidential candidate said he was honoured to host the former First Lady, her daughter Hanan, and other relatives during their visit to him in the Kingdom.

He explained that both families are currently in Saudi Arabia to observe the lesser hajj (Umrah), describing the encounter as a moment of warmth and mutual respect.

The meeting has drawn public attention, with many Nigerians noting the significance of the interaction between prominent political families outside the country, especially during a spiritual pilgrimage.