Bandits Strike Kwara Communities, Leaving 10 Dead And Homes Burnt

At least 10 people were reported killed on Tuesday evening, 3 February 2026, when armed bandits launched fresh attacks on Woro and Nuku, two rural communities in Kaiama Local Government Area (LGA) of Kwara State, a state in North Central Nigeria.

Residents said the violence left many families in mourning, while several houses were set on fire during the raid. Okay News reports that the attackers struck in large numbers, causing panic as people tried to flee to safety.

A community leader, who spoke from the area, said the gunmen were believed to be operating from forest routes linked to the national park area around Borgu in Niger State, a neighbouring state north of Kwara. He added that the bandits stormed Woro at about 6:00 pm and the assault later affected nearby communities, with homes and property destroyed.

The Kwara State Government confirmed the incident in a statement issued by Rafiu Ajakaye, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, the elected leader of Kwara State. The government said the governor received reports of the attack on civilians in Woro and Nuku and expressed sadness over the deaths.

In the statement, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq condemned the killings and described the assault as a “cowardly” act. He linked it to what he called pressure on violent groups as security agencies intensify counterterrorism efforts in parts of the state.

The governor said security personnel had continued to improve operations aimed at stopping terrorism, kidnapping, and other organised crimes in Kwara. He added that the attackers appeared to be trying to draw security forces away from ongoing operations that, according to him, had led to the arrest or disruption of several terror and kidnapping gangs across different areas of the state.

He also extended condolences to residents of Woro and Nuku, especially families directly affected by the Tuesday attack, and urged the communities to remain calm as security agencies respond.

The latest incident adds to wider security concerns in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, where bandit gangs and other armed groups have carried out attacks in several rural areas, often targeting villages, roads, and farmlands. In parts of North Central Nigeria, communities have repeatedly called for stronger security patrols and faster emergency response, especially in hard-to-reach border and forest zones.