Bashir Ahmad Rejects Christian Persecution Narrative After Plateau Governor’s Meeting With US Rep

United States Congressman Riley Moore has held talks with Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang, focusing on Nigeria’s security challenges and the need to strengthen bilateral ties between both countries. Moore described the meeting as productive, with discussions touching on economic cooperation and stability in the Middle Belt.

Okay News had reported that the US lawmaker said he remains committed to working with Nigerian authorities to address insecurity, raising concerns about the safety of vulnerable communities, including Christians in the region. He praised Governor Mutfwang’s efforts and expressed confidence in his leadership to restore peace in Plateau State.

Moore’s remarks, however, sparked criticism from Bashir Ahmad, a former aide to immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari. Ahmad dismissed claims of targeted Christian persecution, arguing that violence in Nigeria is driven by criminality rather than religion.

The former presidential aide insisted that insecurity affects Nigerians across all faiths and warned against framing the crisis as religious persecution. He added that the government continues to pursue measures aimed at protecting all citizens without discrimination, underscoring differing views on the nature of the Middlealls crisis.