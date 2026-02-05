Bill Gates Says He ‘Regrets’ Every Minute Spent With Jeffrey Epstein

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has said he regrets “every minute” he spent with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, following the release of new US Justice Department documents detailing Epstein’s links with prominent figures.

Gates admitted to meeting Epstein several times between 2011 and 2014, describing the relationship as a “dead end” he now deeply regrets.

Okay News reports that the newly released files include draft emails allegedly written by Epstein, making claims about Gates’ personal life. Gates has strongly denied the allegations, insisting the email was never sent and is false. His spokesperson also said the documents only show Epstein’s attempts to damage Gates’ reputation after failing to maintain a relationship with him.

Gates’ former wife, Melinda French Gates, said the revelations reopened painful memories from their marriage, stressing that unanswered questions remain and should be addressed by those involved. Epstein, a convicted sex offender, died in prison in 2019, while investigations into his network and associates continue to draw global attention.