Dickson Dumps PDP, Emerges Pioneer Member of New Party NDC

Abuja, Nigeria – Former Bayelsa State governor and serving senator for Bayelsa West, Seriake Dickson, has formally resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party and joined the newly registered Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

Dickson announced his decision on Thursday at his Abuja residence, declaring that the PDP — once Nigeria’s dominant political force — had declined significantly. He described the party as being in a critical condition, saying it no longer reflects the hope and vibrancy it once inspired among his supporters.

The senator accused some PDP governors of weakening the party by allegedly aligning with the ruling All Progressives Congress, a development he said deepened internal divisions and eroded its strength as an opposition platform.

Explaining his defection, Dickson said he chose to chart a new political course with the NDC following its registration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). He added that the new platform better aligns with his current political direction and aspirations.

At a brief ceremony, NDC leaders formally welcomed him into the party and presented him with its flag and a membership card bearing the number “001,” signifying his status as one of its pioneering members.

Dickson served as Bayelsa State governor from 2012 to 2020 before winning election to the Senate in 2023 under the PDP banner.