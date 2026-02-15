Governor AbdulRazaq Vows to Deliver FCT for APC Amid Insecurity in Kwara State

AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Governor of Kwara State, has pledged to secure victory for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Councils election.

He made the declaration during the inauguration of the APC National Campaign Council for the 2026 FCT Area Councils poll.

Speaking on behalf of the committee of governors and other party leaders, AbdulRazaq assured President Bola Tinubu and the party’s leadership that members of the council would collaborate closely with stakeholders and community influencers across the six area councils to mobilise support for the party.

The governor expressed confidence that residents of the FCT would align with the APC, describing the party as a vehicle for Nigeria’s progress and sustainable development.

He stressed that teamwork, strategic engagement, and grassroots mobilisation would be central to consolidating the party’s presence in the nation’s capital ahead of the elections.