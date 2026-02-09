Greenwich Registrars Debuts ‘Mr Green’ WhatsApp Tool For Seamless Investor Support

Greenwich Registrars & Data Solutions (GRDS), a leading share registration and data management firm in Nigeria, Africa, has launched a new digital assistant named “Mr Green” to streamline interactions with shareholders in the country’s capital market.

The tool, hosted on the popular messaging platform WhatsApp, is designed to handle routine enquiries and improve the speed of service delivery.

Okay News reports that the initiative represents a strategic shift by the firm to align with the evolving digital habits of modern investors who demand instant access to financial information. The new service aims to bridge the communication gap between companies and their shareholders by providing 24/7 support for common requests.

Anne Mutuah, the Acting Managing Director of GRDS, stated that the registrar business is undergoing a transformation driven by the need for convenience. She noted that shareholders today expect service channels that fit seamlessly into their daily lives, rather than rigid traditional structures.

According to Mutuah, “Mr Green” will assist users with critical tasks such as checking dividend status, resolving unclaimed dividend issues, updating shareholder records, and navigating probate or transmission processes. The choice of WhatsApp as a platform was deliberate, leveraging its widespread usage in Nigeria to lower the barrier to entry for investors seeking information.

While the digital assistant is designed to handle initial queries and provide instant guidance, the firm clarified that it is not intended to replace human support entirely. Mutuah emphasized that the tool serves as a first point of contact to reduce wait times, allowing the human support team to focus on more complex shareholder needs.

The launch underscores a broader trend in the Nigerian financial sector, where institutions are increasingly adopting automated solutions to enhance transparency and maintain investor confidence.