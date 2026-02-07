Gyokeres Fires Arsenal Nine Points Clear With Sunderland Win

Arsenal tightened their grip on the Premier League title race after a 3-0 thrashing of Sunderland at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday. The game saw goals from Martin Zubimendi and a late brace by Viktor Gyokeres, pushing Mikel Arteta’s side nine points clear at the top of the table.

The breakthrough came just before half-time when Zubimendi calmly found the net from the edge of the box, a goal that settled early nerves after Sunderland showed surprising resistance in the opening stages. Goalkeeper David Raya was tested more than usual, but Arsenal’s control and patience eventually paid off as they went into the break with a deserved lead.

Sunderland attempted to fight their way back after the restart, but their momentum faded when Gyokeres struck in the 66th minute. The Swedish striker, introduced from the bench, made an immediate impact by finishing clinically to double Arsenal’s advantage. His presence up front gave the Gunners greater sharpness and forced Sunderland onto the back foot for the remainder of the game.

Deep into stoppage time, Gyokeres struck again to seal the result, latching onto a pass from Gabriel Martinelli to make it 3-0. According to Okay News, the result further strengthens Arsenal’s title credentials, especially with rivals continuing to drop points. Attention now turns to Manchester City, who can reduce the gap but face a difficult away trip to Liverpool, keeping the pressure firmly in Arsenal’s favour.