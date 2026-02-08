IPOB Announces End To Monday Sit-At-Home In South-East After Kanu Directive

The Indigenous People of Biafra, a separatist group that Nigeria has outlawed, says its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu, has ordered a total end to the Monday sit-at-home across the South-East, beginning from Monday, 9 February 2026.

The group’s spokesperson, Emma Powerful, disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday, 8 February 2026, around 3:45 in the afternoon, saying the instruction came directly from Kanu.

Okay News reports that the sit-at-home was introduced in August 2021 as part of protests over Kanu’s return to Nigeria and his continued detention, a situation that has remained a major political and security issue in the country.

During the weekly action, many markets, schools, banks and offices often shut down, while transport services and other commercial activities were affected across parts of the South-East, one of Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones.

Powerful said the latest directive means there should be no reason for anyone to stay indoors on Mondays, adding that all normal activities must resume fully.

In the statement, the group said, “The Monday sit-at-home across the South-East is officially and permanently cancelled with effect from tomorrow, Monday, 9 February 2026.”

It added that Kanu issued the instruction so that children could return to school on Mondays and residents could go about their lawful work without fear or intimidation.

The statement also warned that anyone who tries to enforce sit-at-home from this point would be acting against Kanu’s instruction, describing such people as enemies of the group’s cause and saying they would be confronted.

It claimed that some individuals may attempt to create fear, stage attacks, or intimidate residents into staying indoors under what it described as false flags, and urged people to remain vigilant, calm and law-abiding.

The group also said state governors do not have the right to threaten, demolish or forcibly shut down the businesses of traders who, out of personal conviction, choose to stay at home in solidarity with Kanu.

It mentioned Charles Chukwuma Soludo, the governor of Anambra State in south-eastern Nigeria, warning that any threats of demolition or forced market closures by him or any other governor would be resisted.

According to the statement, any renovation, reconstruction or improvement of markets that requires temporary relocation should only happen with the consent of all stakeholders, and authorities must provide suitable temporary trading spaces before work begins.

The group ended by calling on residents across the South-East to open their shops, go to work, and send their children to school on Monday, insisting again that the era of Monday sit-at-home has ended.