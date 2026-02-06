JOHESU Calls Off 84-Day Nationwide Strike, Orders Health Workers Back to Work

The Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) has suspended its nationwide strike and directed members to resume work, ending an industrial action that lasted 84 days across federal health institutions.

The decision was reached during an expanded emergency meeting of the union’s National Executive Council, where members agreed to halt the strike to allow the Federal Government implement the agreed terms of settlement, particularly issues linked to the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS). The strike began on November 14, 2025, over prolonged non-implementation of agreed salary adjustments.

Okay News reports that part of the agreement includes the immediate withdrawal of the “no work, no pay” directive, payment of January 2026 salaries, protection of striking workers from victimisation, and renewed collective bargaining to address gaps and failures dating back to 2009.

JOHESU warned that failure by the government to fully implement the settlement would leave organised labour with no option but to deploy lawful industrial actions, while also thanking labour unions, lawmakers, traditional rulers, and Nigerians for their support throughout the strike period.