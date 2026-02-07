Joint Security Team Stops Cattle Rustling In Kebbi, One Suspect Killed

Security forces in Kebbi State, in north-west Nigeria, say they have stopped a cattle-rustling attack by suspected Lakurawa bandits in Bunza Local Government Area, an administrative district in the state, and killed one suspect during a chase and gunfight.

The Kebbi State Police Command said the attack happened in Tungan Babu Lada village, where the assailants shot and killed a 35-year-old resident, Usman Ferungu, before escaping with rustled cattle.

Police said a joint response involving officers, the military, and other security agencies moved quickly after the incident and pursued the fleeing suspects.

In a statement issued on Saturday, 7 February 2026, and signed by the command’s spokesman, Superintendent of Police (SP) Bashir Usman, the police said the team was led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the Kangiwa Division and caught up with the suspects at Garin Mayo Mine.

“The operatives pursued the fleeing suspects and intercepted them at Garin Mayo Mine,” the statement said, adding that a gun battle followed.

Police said one suspected bandit was killed during the exchange of gunfire, while four motorcycles believed to have been used by the attackers were recovered.

Okay News reports that the police described the operation as a disruption of the group’s activities, saying it prevented further attacks and helped avoid additional loss of life in the area.

The command said it would maintain aggressive patrols and intelligence-led operations across Kebbi State as part of what it described as the proactive policing strategy of the Commissioner of Police (CP), Umar Mohammed Hadeija.

The police also urged residents to support security agencies by sharing timely and credible information, saying the effort to deny criminal groups freedom of movement in the state would continue.