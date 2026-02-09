Kaduna Residents Block Police Road After Seven Kidnapped In Millennium City

Residents of Danhonu II, a community in New Millennium City in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State in northwestern Nigeria, staged a protest on Monday, February 9, 2026, after seven people were abducted in a late-night raid blamed on suspected bandits.

The protesters marched to the Millennium City Divisional Police Headquarters, blocked a major access road, and chanted solidarity songs while demanding urgent action to stop recurring kidnappings in the area.

Okay News reports that the most recent abduction happened at about 11:30 pm West African Time (WAT, GMT+1) on Sunday, February 8, 2026, when armed men stormed the neighbourhood and took members of two families.

Those abducted were identified as Yahaya Yusuf, his wife, Latifat Yusuf, and their sons, Abdulgafar and Abdulqudus. Also taken were Mrs Abdulrazak Jimoh and two of her children, whose names were not immediately disclosed.

Residents said fear has grown in the community, adding that the incident brought the number of kidnapping cases recorded in the area to 11 within a few months. They alleged that the attacks were largely directed at non-indigenes living in the community, raising suspicions that informants might be assisting the criminals.

One protester, who asked not to be named, claimed the attackers arrived in large numbers and carried heavy weapons. “In the last month, more than four residents have been kidnapped here. Yesterday, no fewer than 15 bandits came with AK-47 rifles and abducted about five residents to an unknown destination,” the protester said.

The Chairman of the Danhonu II Landlords Association, Akoh Salifu, who led the protest, said residents had reached a breaking point. “We are here because we can no longer live in peace. The pressure from these repeated kidnapping incidents has become unbearable for us,” Salifu said.

He added that some youths tried to pursue the kidnappers into nearby bush areas after Sunday night’s attack but could not catch up. “As law-abiding citizens, we decided to come to the police to formally register our grievances and cry out for urgent intervention to save our community,” he added.

Kaduna State Police Command spokesperson, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mansir Hassan, confirmed the abduction and said officers responded after receiving a distress call. He said police operatives, working alongside soldiers, were deployed to the scene but arrived late because of poor road access and difficult terrain, allowing the kidnappers to flee after an exchange of gunfire.

Hassan added that the Commissioner of Police in Kaduna State, Commissioner of Police (CP) Rabiu Muhammad, visited the community and met with local stakeholders. He said the command would consider establishing a police outpost in the area as part of efforts to improve response times and strengthen security presence.