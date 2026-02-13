Kano Deputy Governor Urges United States Congress To Remove Kwankwaso From Sanctions Bill

The Deputy Governor of Kano State, Aminu Abdulsalam-Gwarzo, has asked the United States Congress to remove Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano State in northern Nigeria, from a proposed sanctions bill linked to alleged religious persecution.

The legislation, titled the Nigeria Religious Freedom and Accountability Act of 2026, is reportedly sponsored by United States Representatives Riley Moore and Chris Smith, both members of the United States House of Representatives. The proposal is said to seek sanctions against Fulani militias and to list Kwankwaso among people cited over alleged religious persecution.

In a statement issued on Thursday, February 12, 2026, by his press secretary, Ibrahim Shuaibu, Gwarzo rejected the allegation against the former presidential candidate, describing it as “unfounded, misleading, and inconsistent with the verifiable public record of his life and service.” Okay News reports that the deputy governor argued the inclusion of Kwankwaso’s name could damage his international standing despite what he described as a long public career without credible accusations of religious persecution.

Gwarzo said Kwankwaso has held senior political roles over more than three decades, including Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives of Nigeria, two-term Governor of Kano State, Minister of Defence in Nigeria’s federal cabinet, and Senator in Nigeria’s National Assembly.

“At no time has he been indicted, prosecuted, or credibly accused of religious persecution, extremism, or human rights violations,” Gwarzo stated.

The deputy governor also challenged those making the claims to identify what he called the “real perpetrators” rather than target a politician he said has consistently opposed violence, extremism and terrorism. He added that during Kwankwaso’s time in office, he maintained engagement with Christian leaders and minority communities and promoted peaceful coexistence.

The statement further pointed to Kwankwaso’s 2023 presidential ticket with Bishop Isaac Idahosa, described as a Catholic cleric, as evidence of religious inclusion and national balance.

Gwarzo urged United States lawmakers to “reject this recommendation outright” and remove Kwankwaso’s name from the proposed legislation. He suggested the listing may have been influenced by people trying to settle personal scores or political rivals.

“Kwankwaso remains a nationalist, a democrat and a statesman whose public service has been anchored on justice, unity and inclusive governance,” the statement added.

The United States Congress has not publicly responded to the deputy governor’s appeal as the proposed bill continues its legislative process.