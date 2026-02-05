Kidnapped Churchgoers In Kaduna Freed After Kurmin Wali Church Attacks

The remaining worshippers taken during a weekend raid on churches in Kurmin Wali, a rural community in Kajuru Local Government Area, Kaduna State in northwestern Nigeria, have been released, local leaders and security sources said.

Armed men, commonly described in Nigeria as bandits, attacked three churches in Kurmin Wali on Sunday while services were ongoing. Witness accounts shared by community leaders said the gunmen fired shots to frighten people, then forced many worshippers away from the church premises and into nearby forest areas.

Initial reports after the assault said at least 177 people were abducted during the coordinated attacks. Later updates indicated that about 80 people escaped while the captives were being marched into the bush and found safety in nearby villages.

Okay News reports that the latest development was confirmed by the Village Head of Kurmin Wali, Ishaku Dan’azumi, a traditional community leader in the area. Speaking by telephone on Thursday, February 5, 2026, he said he received information earlier in the week that those still being held had regained freedom.

“I got the information of their release this morning. They are currently with the government in Kaduna,” he said, referring to Kaduna, the capital city of Kaduna State.

Asked whether any ransom or motorcycles, which were reportedly demanded by the attackers, were provided before the release, Dan’azumi said he could not confirm that. He explained that he was preparing to travel to Kaduna to meet the victims and learn more.

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna State chapter, Rev. Ma’aji Caleb, also said the worshippers were free. The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) is Nigeria’s main umbrella body for many Christian churches and organisations.

“Glory be to God, my people are out. We hope to connect with them today. This was through our prayers and the efforts of the government,” he said.

On the question of ransom, Rev. Caleb said he did not take part in any negotiations, adding that the most important issue was that the abducted worshippers had returned alive. He also praised Kaduna State’s government, saying Governor Uba Sani, the elected governor of Kaduna State, had shown commitment to protecting residents and their property.

A senior officer in the Nigeria Police Force, the national police service, also confirmed the release on Wednesday night but did not give a precise figure. “I can confirm to you that the remaining worshippers have been released, but I cannot confirm the exact number,” the officer said, asking not to be named because he was not authorised to speak publicly.

Separately, a community stakeholder in Kajuru, who also requested anonymity for security reasons, said empty buses and motorcycles were seen late Wednesday night heading toward nearby bush areas, suggesting people were being moved out. The person claimed the motorcycles could be linked to earlier demands made by the kidnappers, but this could not be independently verified.

After the church attacks, security agencies were reported to have started search-and-rescue operations in and around the community. Local authorities and community leaders also worked to confirm how many people were taken, support affected families, and coordinate information about those who escaped.

The case has renewed focus on ongoing insecurity in parts of southern Kaduna, an area within Kaduna State that has seen repeated attacks in rural communities. Residents in several locations have long complained about poor security coverage, especially in villages far from major towns.

Kajuru Local Government Area has been one of the places most affected by abductions in Kaduna State in recent years, despite continuing military and police operations.

Details about how the release happened remained unclear at the time of reporting. Attempts to reach the Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mansir Hassan, were unsuccessful.