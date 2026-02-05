Kwankwaso Condemns Deadly Attacks In Kwara, Calls For Urgent Federal Response

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano State in northern Nigeria and a former presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has condemned the deadly attacks on Woro and Nuku communities in Kaiama Local Government Area (LGA) of Kwara State, in Nigeria’s North Central region.

Okay News reports that the attacks, which residents said happened on Tuesday evening, triggered widespread grief and fresh concern about violent groups spreading into areas that had largely been considered peaceful.

In a statement shared on Wednesday on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, Kwankwaso said he was shocked by reports of mass casualties in the two communities.

“I am deeply saddened and horrified by the reported massacre of at least 162 innocent lives in the communities of Woro and Nuku in Kwara State,” he wrote.

He described the assault as terrorism and said those responsible should not be allowed to gain a foothold anywhere in Nigeria.

“This barbaric attack is condemnable in the strongest terms. It was carried out by terrorist elements that must not be tolerated or allowed to fester in any part of our nation,” he added.

Kwankwaso warned that violent groups were widening their operations beyond traditional hotspots, putting more pressure on Nigeria’s security agencies and armed forces.

He urged the Federal Government of Nigeria to respond with decisive and coordinated action, saying the situation should not be treated lightly as the country faces growing security strain.

Kwankwaso also offered condolences to the families of those killed, as well as to the people and government of Kwara State.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the entire people of Kwara State, and the state government during this profound tragedy. May God grant the departed eternal rest and comfort all who mourn,” he said.

Early reports after the attacks suggested that more than 100 people may have been killed in Woro and Nuku by suspected militants. Another deadly incident was also reported in Benue State, in central Nigeria, where armed attackers struck Abande community in Kwande Local Government Area.

However, Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq later gave a different figure, saying 75 residents were killed in the Woro and Nuku attacks.

Speaking on Wednesday night at the palace of the Emir of Kaiama, the traditional ruler of the area, AbdulRazaq said the victims were “local Muslims massacred for refusing to surrender to extremists preaching a strange doctrine.”

The governor also said Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, approved the immediate deployment of an army battalion under Operation Savannah Shield to carry out counter offensives against the attackers.

Nigeria’s police authorities said the assault started at about 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, adding that security personnel have been deployed to the affected areas while investigations into casualties and missing persons continue.