Britain’s most senior police officer has firmly declared that London is becoming significantly safer, with the city’s homicide rate dropping to its lowest level in over ten years. Mark Rowley, Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, cited fresh data to demonstrate that the UK capital now boasts a lower per capita murder rate than major American metropolises like New York and Los Angeles, as well as several other European capitals.

Okay News reports that these findings serve as a direct rebuttal to recent criticisms from US President Donald Trump and tech billionaire Elon Musk, both of whom have suggested the city is plagued by unchecked violence. Rowley condemned the spread of “fictional violent scenarios,” including AI-generated videos circulated online, arguing that certain commentators are pushing a false narrative that contradicts the hard evidence gathered from police reports and hospital admissions.

The official statistics for 2025 recorded 97 homicides in London, representing an 11% decrease from the previous year and a significant improvement in public safety. Mayor Sadiq Khan supported the Commissioner’s assessment, writing that the city is effectively “winning the battle” against severe violence, with data showing that violent incidents resulting in injury have fallen by twenty percent since 2014.

However, despite the reduction in life-threatening crimes, authorities acknowledge a disconnect between the statistics and public sentiment. While serious violence has declined, the perception of lawlessness persists among some residents, largely driven by a sharp increase in theft and shoplifting, which reached record highs last year and continues to affect daily life on the high street.