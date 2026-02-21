Mirabel Rape Allegation Case in Ogun Draws Caution as Lawyer Urges Calm

ABEOKUTA, Ogun State, Nigeria — Legal counsel to Mirabel, a Nigerian TikTok user at the centre of a widely discussed sexual assault allegation, has urged members of the public to remain patient while police complete their investigation.

Mirabel, known on the social media platform TikTok as @mirab351, recently posted a video alleging that she was sexually assaulted in her apartment. The claim quickly spread across social media platforms, triggering widespread outrage and calls for justice.

Her lawyer, Taofeek Akinbo, made a public appeal on Friday, February 20, 2026, through a series of posts on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. In the posts, he confirmed that he is representing Mirabel and asked the public to avoid speculation while law enforcement authorities carry out their duties.

“Please be assured that this matter is being handled with the utmost diligence, professionalism, and respect for due process,” Akinbo wrote.

He added, “We kindly urge the public to exercise patience as we await the outcome of the ongoing investigation by the Nigeria Police Force, specifically the Gender and Rape Allied Matters Unit, Zone 2 Area Command, Abeokuta, Ogun State.”

The Nigeria Police Force is the national law enforcement agency of Nigeria. Within it, the Gender and Rape Allied Matters Unit is responsible for handling cases involving sexual offences and related crimes. Zone 2 Area Command oversees police operations in parts of southwestern Nigeria, including Ogun State.

Akinbo also acknowledged the efforts of the police so far.

“We acknowledge and commend the efforts of the Nigeria Police Force in conducting a thorough and orderly investigation. Further updates will be communicated as appropriate upon the conclusion of the investigative process. Thank you for your understanding,” he stated.

Okay News reports that the case has generated intense debate online, with conflicting narratives circulating across TikTok and X.

Earlier, the Ogun State Police Command, which is the branch of the Nigeria Police Force responsible for law enforcement in Ogun State in southwestern Nigeria, confirmed that Mirabel had been discharged from hospital but remained with officers to assist ongoing investigations.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Ogun State Police Command, Oluseyi Babaseyi, disclosed this during an interview with News Central Television, a Nigerian broadcast news channel. She explained that Mirabel voluntarily reported to the Ibafo Police Division, a local police station in Ogun State, but appeared unable to provide a clear account at the time of questioning.

“And the DPO was trying to debrief her to get facts of the case, but we found out that she wasn’t that coherent at that point in time, so he had to promptly take her to the hospital, a state hospital, for attention,” Babaseyi said.

She stated that the Divisional Police Officer acted out of concern for Mirabel’s wellbeing, given the seriousness of the allegations shared online.

“As you know, already, she is somebody, a victim of sexual assault as we presumed, as it was allegedly stated from her post on TikTok and the posts that were going viral on X. We acted in good faith. The DPO did everything professionally within his power to make her get medical attention. She was admitted into the ICU,” she added.

Babaseyi stressed that Mirabel was not arrested and that her welfare remained a priority.

“She has been happily discharged from the hospital and as we speak now, she’s with us for us to further the investigation and to get to the logical conclusions of whether those allegations were true or not,” she said.

Initial reactions on social media suggested that the alleged incident took place in Lagos State, Nigeria’s commercial capital. However, preliminary checks by the police indicated that the location was Ogijo, a town in Ogun State, thereby placing the matter under the jurisdiction of the Ogun State Police Command.

The case continues to attract significant public attention. The outcome of the investigation by the Nigeria Police Force will determine the next legal steps, including whether any charges will be filed.