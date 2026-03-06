Nigeria Court Sets ₦200 Million Bail for Former Attorney General Abubakar Malami and Family

Abuja, Federal Capital Territory, Nigeria — A Federal High Court in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, has granted bail to Nigeria’s former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, along with his wife Asabe Bashir and their son Abdulaziz Malami.

Okay News reports that the ruling was delivered by Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, a superior trial court that handles major federal cases including financial crimes and constitutional matters.

During proceedings in Abuja, Justice Abdulmalik granted each of the three defendants bail in the sum of ₦200 million (about $133,000). The court ordered that each defendant must provide two sureties who will guarantee the same amount as part of the bail conditions.

As part of the requirements set by the court, at least one of the sureties must submit title deeds for property located in either Maitama or Asokoro, two high value residential districts in Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory.

The court also directed that the defendants must deposit their international passports with the court as part of the bail conditions.

However, the judge ruled that Abubakar Malami, Asabe Bashir, and Abdulaziz Malami will remain in custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service until all the bail conditions are fully met. The Nigerian Correctional Service is the federal government agency responsible for managing prisons and custodial facilities across Nigeria.

The case is expected to proceed to the next stage soon. Justice Abdulmalik adjourned the matter until Monday, March 16, 2026, when the court will begin hearing the substantive trial.

The case has attracted national attention because Abubakar Malami previously served as Nigeria’s chief law officer, holding the position of Attorney General and Minister of Justice from 2015 to 2023 during the administration of former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari.

Legal proceedings involving former senior government officials are often closely followed in Nigeria because of their implications for accountability and governance.

Further developments in the trial are expected when the court reconvenes later in March.