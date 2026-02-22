Nigeria’s Senate President Predicts APC Victory in Akwa Ibom Local Area for 2027 Elections

Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria — The President of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has predicted a decisive victory for Nigeria’s ruling political party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State during the country’s next general elections scheduled for 2027.

Akpabio made the remarks shortly after new local government executives of the APC emerged through what party officials described as a consensus selection process in Essien Udim, a local government area in Akwa Ibom State in southern Nigeria. The Senate President, who is from Essien Udim, addressed journalists after the exercise and described it as peaceful and significant for the party’s future in the area.

He said, “My people have once again endorsed President Bola Tinubu. I am very satisfied with the exercise. This is very, very significant. They have done this before. It is not the first time the people of my local government have endorsed President Tinubu and Governor Eno.

“They have also said Governor Eno has done well, and they stand by him. The traditional rulers have equally said there should not be any form of consultation in their domain for the position of President outside Asiwaju Tinubu and the position of Governor outside Eno, and the people stand by that.”

President Bola Tinubu has led Nigeria since May 2023 following his election under the APC platform. Governor Umo Eno is the elected governor of Akwa Ibom State in the Niger Delta region of southern Nigeria.

According to a statement issued on Sunday, February 22, 2026, by Akpabio’s Special Assistant on Media, Jackson Udom, the Senate President congratulated party members and described the development as a reaffirmation of support for both the President and the state governor.

Akpabio expressed strong confidence in the voting strength of Essien Udim Local Government Area. He said the area has a large voter population and could deliver more than 180,000 votes to the APC in the 2027 elections, based on current voter registration figures.

He added, “This is a very populous local government that is sure to give the President and the Governor over 180,000 votes based on the current voter registration. It was a very peaceful exercise. They have elected their officers for the council through consensus. I am very pleased to be a participant and a witness to this grand occasion.

“I thank Governor Eno for the peaceful ambience in the state. When the righteous is on the throne, the people rejoice. I will sit down there and watch my people rejoicing, and I say, congratulations to the APC for already winning a second term in Essien Udim Local Government Area.”

Nigeria operates a multi party democratic system, and political mobilisation for the 2027 general elections has begun across several states. Political stakeholders have started consolidating grassroots structures and seeking endorsements from traditional institutions and community leaders as part of early positioning efforts.

Okay News reports that endorsements at the local government level are often used by political actors to signal strength, unity, and readiness ahead of national elections. While the Independent National Electoral Commission, which oversees elections in Nigeria, has yet to release the full 2027 election timetable, political parties are already intensifying internal organisation and consultations across the country.

For residents of Essien Udim and the wider Akwa Ibom State, the statements signal early political alignment within the ruling party. The months ahead are expected to see further consultations, campaign planning, and party activities as Nigeria prepares for its next general election cycle.