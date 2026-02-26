Peter Obi Donates ₦15m to Nursing School in Benin City

Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria – Former Anambra State Governor and presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has donated ₦15 million to the Philomena School of Nursing Sciences in Benin City as part of his continued support for healthcare and education development.

This was announced in a statement on Thursday via Peter Obi’s official X account. Obi made the donation during a visit to Edo State on Tuesday, February 24, where he stopped at the nursing institution, described as one of the largest in the region. He noted that the visit was in line with his longstanding commitment to strengthening critical sectors such as healthcare, education, and poverty reduction. According to him, he has consistently encouraged students and staff across various institutions nationwide in their pursuit of excellence in healthcare training.

The former governor stated that the ₦15 million contribution was aimed at supporting the school’s facilities, adding that he had previously extended similar assistance to the institution. He called on governments at all levels and affluent Nigerians to prioritize investments in security, healthcare, education, and poverty reduction, stressing that these sectors remain fundamental to building a fair and prosperous society.

Obi reiterated his belief in the possibility of a better nation, maintaining that sustained focus on key development pillars is essential to achieving meaningful national progress.