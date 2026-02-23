Peter Obi Raises Alarm over UTME Registration Delays in Anambra

AWKA, Anambra State, Nigeria — Former Anambra State Governor and Labour Party presidential candidate in Nigeria’s 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has expressed concern over the difficulties faced by students registering for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination in southeastern Nigeria.

The Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination is Nigeria’s central university entrance examination conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board. The examination determines admission into universities and other higher institutions across Africa’s most populous country.

In a statement shared on Monday, February 23, 2026, via his X social media account, Obi said he witnessed large crowds and confusion at the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board office in Amawbia, a town in Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State in southeastern Nigeria.

Obi described the situation as a repeat of last year’s experience, when several Computer-Based Test centres were reportedly barred over alleged infractions. He said students had previously faced serious hardship following the decision.

“Last year, concerns were raised about the hardship students faced at various centres across the country, particularly at the Amawbia, Anambra State, office of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, following the proscription of several CBT centres over alleged infractions.

“The expectation was that corrective measures would follow. Sadly, as I passed there again last Friday, I met the same crowd and confusion. Upon further inquiry, I was informed that similar situations exist in some other states across Nigeria,” he said.

Okay News reports that the 2026 UTME registration deadline is set for Wednesday, February 26, 2026, raising fears that many candidates may be unable to complete their registration before the closing date.

Obi said that although authorities may have legitimate reasons for sanctioning Computer-Based Test centres, students should not bear the consequences of administrative shortcomings.

“While authorities may have valid reasons for sanctioning centres, a more balanced and humane approach is possible. Centres under investigation could be allowed to continue offering limited services under strict monitoring to prevent further lapses.

“If it is difficult to approve new centres quickly, the authorities could still make temporary use of previously approved centres under close supervision to ease the pressure on state offices,” he stated.

He warned that the approaching registration deadline could have serious implications, particularly for students travelling from rural communities.

“With registration ending on the 26th, the consequences are serious. Many candidates travel from distant villages, some even sleeping in Awka to secure access.

“If nothing urgent is done, some will miss the examination — not for lack of preparation, but because the system failed them,” Obi said.

Reports from several parts of Nigeria indicate that registration challenges are not limited to Anambra State. However, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has said that more than one million candidates have already completed their registration nationwide.

The board has repeatedly advised applicants to register early and cautioned them about potential technical issues, including biometric verification problems and late submissions.

The situation matters because the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination is a critical gateway for millions of young Nigerians seeking higher education each year. Any disruption in the registration process could delay academic plans and increase financial and emotional pressure on families.

With only days left before the registration closes, attention is now focused on whether the examination body will introduce temporary measures to ease congestion at state offices and ensure that eligible candidates are not excluded.