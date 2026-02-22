Plateau Community Shaken by Deadly Attack as Seven Feared Killed

Jos, Plateau State, Nigeria – Residents of Dorowa Babuje in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State were thrown into fear on Sunday evening, 22nd February 2026, after armed men carried out a violent attack on the community.

According to local sources, the assailants arrived around 7:30 pm West African Time (WAT, GMT+1) and opened fire randomly on residents. One community member, who asked to remain anonymous, told reporters that the attackers targeted a local relaxation spot, firing indiscriminately.

Seven people are feared dead, while at least one individual was rushed to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention.

Rwang Tengwong, a community leader affiliated with the Berom Youth Moulders Association, confirmed the incident. He said, “Seven persons have been brutally killed following an attack by armed Terrorists at Ratatis, Dorowa Babuje in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, this evening.”

He added that three others sustained serious injuries and were being treated at nearby medical facilities. “Details are still sketchy, but we will continue to update newsmen on the development,” Tengwong said.

Okay News reports that efforts to obtain comments from Plateau State security operatives were unsuccessful as of press time.

The attack highlights ongoing security challenges in Plateau State, a region that has periodically experienced violence linked to armed groups and communal tensions. Local authorities are expected to increase patrols and strengthen security measures to prevent further incidents.