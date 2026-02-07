Tinubu Sends Shettima To Kwara Community After Mass Killing

Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima, travelled to Kwara State in north-central Nigeria on Saturday, 7 February 2026, to visit Woro village in Kaiama Local Government Area after a deadly attack that authorities said killed 75 residents.

A statement from Stanley Nkwocha, the vice president’s media aide, said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria’s president, instructed Shettima to go to the area to assess the situation directly and deliver the Federal Government’s condolences to families who lost loved ones. Okay News reports that the visit was also meant to show federal support as investigations and security operations continue.

Shettima was received on arrival by Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and other state officials.

Earlier, the governor described the victims as local Muslims who were killed after refusing to submit to extremists pushing a doctrine the community rejected. Some early reports had put the death toll at more than 100.

The attack happened on Tuesday night, 3 February 2026, and was reported to have followed a failed attempt by militants to forcefully indoctrinate members of the community.

Nkwocha also said Shettima was carrying Tinubu’s message that the Federal Government would pursue justice for the victims. He quoted the president’s assurance that the authorities would continue efforts to identify those behind the killings, arrest them, and ensure they are prosecuted.

Tinubu had earlier condemned the attacks on Woro and Nuku communities in Kwara State, describing the violence as “cowardly and beastly.” He said security forces had already begun operations to arrest those responsible.

The president also confirmed the deployment of an Army battalion under Operation Savannah Shield, a security mission aimed at strengthening protection for vulnerable communities and stopping further attacks.

He called for closer cooperation between federal and state agencies so victims can receive relief quickly and the attackers can be brought to justice.