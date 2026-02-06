Uba Sani Meets Tinubu, Updates President on Rescue of Abducted Kaduna Worshippers

Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, has met with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, where discussions focused on security, infrastructure, and key development priorities critical to the state’s stability and growth.

During the meeting, the governor briefed the President on the safe rescue of worshippers abducted from churches in Kurmin Wali, Kajuru Local Government Area, in January 2026. He explained that the victims were freed through coordinated, intelligence-led operations involving state and federal security agencies, underscoring the effectiveness of joint security efforts.

Okay News reports that Governor Sani also commended President Tinubu for his constant personal communication with him throughout the two-week ordeal, describing the President’s calls as reassuring to both affected families and the wider Kaduna community.

Beyond security, both leaders reviewed major infrastructure projects, including the commencement of the Birnin Gwari road and plans to rehabilitate the Kaduna Eastern Bypass, Jere–Kwoi–Kafanchan road, and Zaria–Pambegua–Saminaka road, projects seen as vital to economic growth, connectivity, and long-term peace in the state.