American Streamer Kai Cenat Returns to Nigeria, Hosted by Lagos Governor Sanwo-Olu

2 Min Read
Kai Cenat received by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Popular American streamer Kai Cenat has arrived in Lagos for his second visit to Nigeria, reigniting conversations around his long-promised plan to build a school for underprivileged children. He touched down at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport to a lively welcome that quickly spread across social media, drawing excitement from fans and creators alike.

Okay News reports that the visit comes nearly a year after Cenat pledged $5 million toward building a school for children from Makoko, Lagos’ waterfront community. That promise generated massive goodwill at the time but later faced setbacks linked to land and regulatory challenges in the floating settlement.

Due to those difficulties, the proposed school location was moved to Yaba, with Cenat maintaining that children from Makoko would still benefit through free education once the project takes off. He has previously revealed that over $1 million has already been raised, adding that the project will be executed in phases to ensure long-term sustainability rather than rushed construction.

His return has sparked renewed optimism among supporters, though some Nigerians remain cautious and are calling for visible progress and clearer timelines. With global streamers increasingly turning their attention to Nigeria, Cenat’s presence has once again placed the spotlight on whether this visit will finally move the ambitious education project from promise to reality.

