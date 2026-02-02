APC Denies Forcing Civil Servants to Join Party

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has issued a stern rebuttal against allegations that it is coercing government workers to join its political fold during its ongoing electronic membership registration drive. The ruling party described the accusations as a desperate attempt to discredit a successful process that aims to digitize its membership database.

The controversy was sparked by a statement from the African Democratic Congress (ADC), which claimed that civil servants were being pressured to register with the ruling party. Okay News reports that the APC spokesman, Felix Morka, dismissed these claims as “nonsensical” and “baseless,” arguing that the opposition is merely intimidated by the massive turnout of Nigerians willing to join the APC.

Morka further accused the ADC of sponsoring a disinformation campaign designed to cast a shadow over the party’s technological advancements. He specifically pointed to the recent circulation of a fake membership slip, which purported that a known terrorist had registered with the party, citing it as a clear example of the malicious tactics being employed to smear the exercise.

According to the ruling party, the high volume of new registrants is not a result of coercion but rather a testament to the popularity of the “Renewed Hope Agenda.” The leadership asserts that millions of citizens are voluntarily signing up, driven by the visible impact of the administration’s policies and a desire to be part of the political structure.

In response to this overwhelming demand, the party has officially adjusted the timeline for the exercise. The registration period, which was initially scheduled to conclude on January 31, has been extended. The process will now continue until February 8, 2026, to ensure all interested citizens have the opportunity to participate.

Concluding the statement, the APC vowed to remain focused on its objective of being a standard-bearer for democratic innovation in Africa. The spokesman advised the opposition to desist from peddling falsehoods, reaffirming that the party would not be distracted by manufactured controversies as it continues its digital transformation.