Army Denies Presence of US Troops in Nigeria, Clarifies Security Partnership

The Defence Headquarters has dismissed reports and public speculation suggesting that United States troops have been deployed or are operating in Nigeria, insisting that no such presence exists in the country.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Armed Forces of Nigeria explained that Nigeria only maintains a long-standing and structured security partnership with the United States, focused on capacity building, military education, intelligence sharing, logistics support, and strategic dialogue to address terrorism and other transnational threats.

Okay News reports that the military stressed that all engagements are carried out with full respect for Nigeria’s sovereignty and within established bilateral frameworks.

The Defence Headquarters further clarified that recent interactions with U.S. officials involved a two-day high-level Working Group meeting held at the Office of the National Security Adviser, following earlier engagements in the United States. Discussions centred on strengthening cooperation, improving coordination, and enhancing accountability in joint security efforts, with all proposals still under consideration by relevant Nigerian authorities.

Reassuring Nigerians, the military stated that all defence partnerships remain transparent, policy-driven, and aligned with constitutional provisions, adding that the Armed Forces of Nigeria remain fully committed to protecting the country’s territorial integrity without compromising national independence.