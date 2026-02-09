Carrick Reacts as Manchester United Fan Vows Not to Cut Hair Until Five Straight Wins

Manchester, England – The interim manager of Manchester United, Michael Carrick has reacted to a light-hearted pledge by a fan who reportedly vowed not to cut his hair until the club records five consecutive victories. Carrick confirmed he was aware of the unusual promise, noting that his children had drawn his attention to it.

Speaking on the matter, Carrick said the situation made him smile but insisted it would not influence his approach or feature in any team discussions. He added that while he understands the sentiment behind the fan’s gesture, it would ultimately have no bearing on results on the pitch.

Okay News reports that the comment comes as Manchester United continue an impressive run of form, having secured four consecutive wins under Carrick. The streak includes notable victories over Manchester City, Arsenal, Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur raising optimism among supporters.

United are now set to face West Ham United in their next match, with fans keenly watching to see whether the team can secure a fifth straight win — and finally allow the devoted supporter to get a long-awaited haircut.