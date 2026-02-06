Deadly Mosque Blast in Islamabad Kills 30, Leaves Over 130 Injured

A powerful explosion ripped through a mosque in Islamabad’s Tarlai area shortly after Friday prayers on Friday, killing at least 30 people and injuring more than 130 others, according to Pakistani authorities.

Police said the blast was a suicide attack and warned that the death toll could rise as several victims remain in critical condition. Emergency services rushed the wounded to hospitals across the capital, with scenes of chaos as residents and security personnel worked to evacuate victims.

Okay News reports that Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, strongly condemned the attack, describing it as a tragic and senseless act of terrorism. Other senior officials, including the Interior Minister and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, expressed condolences to the families of the victims and directed hospitals to provide the best possible care to those injured. Authorities have launched a full investigation into the incident.

The attack comes amid renewed security concerns in Pakistan, following recent deadly assaults in Balochistan and a suicide bombing near a court in Islamabad late last year. Analysts say the latest blast underscores ongoing challenges faced by the country in tackling militant violence, particularly in major cities, as security agencies intensify efforts to prevent further attacks.