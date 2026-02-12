El-Rufai Set to Appear Before EFCC February 16 After Airport Incident

Former Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, is scheduled to appear before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, February 16, 2026.

The development comes days after an alleged attempt by security operatives to arrest him at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, shortly after he returned from Cairo, Egypt, aboard Egypt Air flight MS 877. His media team had earlier claimed that he declined to accompany the operatives without a formal written invitation and that his passport was taken during the encounter.

Okay News reports that El-Rufai’s lawyer, Ubong Esop Akpan, stated that the EFCC invitation had been delivered to the former governor’s residence in December 2025 while he was outside the country receiving medical treatment and resting. According to counsel, his legal team had maintained communication with the anti-graft agency and assured it of his willingness to honour the invitation upon his return to Nigeria.

El-Rufai is expected to appear at the EFCC headquarters as scheduled, as further details surrounding the investigation remain undisclosed.