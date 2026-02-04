Ex-Benue Governor Gabriel Suswam Dumps PDP

Former Benue State Governor and ex-Senator, Gabriel Torwua Suswam, has formally resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), ending decades of association with the party that shaped much of his political career. In a resignation letter shared with Okay News, and dated Wednesday, February 4, 2026, and addressed to his ward chairman in Logo Local Government Area, Suswam announced his decision to quit the party with immediate effect.

Suswam said his departure was driven by persistent internal conflicts within the PDP, which he described as unresolved and worsening over time. He lamented that the party, once known for cohesion, internal democracy, and effective opposition, has become riddled with leadership disputes, ideological confusion, and disciplinary breakdowns, with no credible path toward lasting reconciliation.

The former governor likened the PDP’s condition to an institution trapped in perpetual crisis, warning that repeated reconciliatory efforts and public assurances have failed to restore stability. He argued that the party now operates without a shared vision or functional structure, making it difficult for committed members to contribute meaningfully to national development through its platform.

Despite his exit, Suswam expressed gratitude for the opportunities the PDP gave him to serve as a member of the House of Representatives, Governor of Benue State, and Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He said stepping aside was both honorable and necessary, while wishing the party well if it someday finds the resolve to address its longstanding internal contradictions.