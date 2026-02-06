First Lady’s Washington Appearance Sparks Fresh Push For Nigeria’s Image, Senator Says

Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, a Nigerian lawmaker, has praised Oluremi Tinubu’s recent visit to the United States.

Oluremi Tinubu is Nigeria’s First Lady, the wife of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He described her trip as a major turning point for Nigeria’s global reputation. Okay News reports that he said it helped counter years of negative messaging.

Ibrahim is an Ambassador-designate and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Inter-Parliamentary Affairs in Nigeria’s Senate.

Nigeria’s Senate is the upper chamber of the country’s National Assembly in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

In a statement released on Friday, 6 February 2026, he said the visit worked like a “reset button.”

He said the effort achieved what formal diplomacy often struggles to do. He said it changed opinions among influential leaders.

Prayer Breakfast Spotlight In The United States

The First Lady attended the seventy-fourth National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, District of Columbia, the capital of the United States.

The National Prayer Breakfast is an annual event that brings together public officials and faith leaders.

Ibrahim said her presence at the gathering helped project a different view of Nigeria.

He also said global relations often depend on perception. As a result, he argued that this appearance helped shift that perception.

Trump’s Public Acknowledgement And The Wider Debate

United States President Donald Trump publicly acknowledged the First Lady during the event.

He also described her as an ordained Christian pastor, according to Ibrahim.

The senator said this public recognition matters because it challenges claims of state-backed religious persecution in Nigeria.

Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country, with large Christian and Muslim communities across its regions.

He argued that the moment offered a strong response to what he called a “religious genocide” narrative.

“This visit has reset the clock on how the world views us,” Ibrahim said.

Why He Says It Matters For Policy

Ibrahim said the First Lady’s access to the platform showed valuable soft power.

Soft power is influence gained through reputation, culture, and persuasion, not force.

He said the visit presented Nigeria as a diverse and inclusive country. In addition, he said it humanised the administration.

He added that the Tinubu government remains committed to a secular system of governance.

A secular system separates government decisions from religious control, while protecting freedom of belief.

What Could Happen Next

The senator said the diplomatic impact could improve international cooperation with Nigeria.

He said future engagement should be fairer and based on merit.

He also said the United States could be a key partner in that process. Meanwhile, he said Nigeria’s security challenges should be viewed with more balance.