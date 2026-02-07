Group In Kano Urges Obi And Kwankwaso Alliance For 2027 Presidential Race

A political group supporting Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso has proposed a joint presidential ticket that would pair former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi with Kwankwaso ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 general elections.

The group, known as the Kwankwaso Support Group 2027, made the call in Kano, a major commercial city in northern Nigeria, on Friday, 6 February 2026.

Speaking for the group, Abba Gwale said the supporters believe an Obi and Kwankwaso partnership could bring together strong backing from different parts of the country, particularly the South and the North, and offer voters an alternative to the current direction of the nation.

Okay News reports that Gwale described the proposed alliance as a way to respond to widespread concerns about insecurity and the rising cost of living in Africa’s most populous country.

He said the group is urging Nigerians to consider supporting the ticket across any political party platform, arguing that the political mood in the country suggests shifting loyalties ahead of the election.

Gwale said the supporters expect the combination of Obi’s following in the southern states and Kwankwaso’s support base in the northern states to form a large coalition capable of challenging the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Nigeria’s governing party.

He also said the central message of the proposed partnership is to remove the ruling party from power and introduce policies that better reflect the needs of ordinary Nigerians, adding that both politicians have often spoken about improving the welfare of the common citizen.

Gwale, who said he comes from the same constituency as Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, added that public frustration with the current administration is helping to drive interest in the idea, and that many Nigerians are responding to messages of hope and change.

As Nigeria moves closer to the 2027 polls, he said attention will likely remain on whether talks around an Obi and Kwankwaso ticket can gain wider political backing and translate into votes.

Gwale also addressed reports suggesting Kwankwaso had demanded a large number of positions from the ruling party as a condition for joining it. He said if such demands were ever made, they should be considered unacceptable, given Kwankwaso’s standing.

According to him, Kwankwaso’s supporters exist across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the country’s seat of government, and any political negotiation should reflect their interests.

He added that many of Kwankwaso’s followers are everyday Nigerians struggling to meet basic needs, and said the group believes the proposed alliance is positioned to “shake things up” as the election season approaches.