INEC Publishes Osun Governorship Candidates’ Documents For Public Scrutiny

Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the country’s election management body, has released the personal particulars of candidates and their running mates for the upcoming governorship election in Osun State, in southwestern Nigeria.

Okay News reports that the disclosure is part of the legal process for the Osun State governorship election and is intended to allow political parties and members of the public to examine documents submitted by candidates.

In a statement issued on Sunday, February 15, 2026, the Osun State Public Affairs Officer of INEC, Musa Olurode, speaking on behalf of the Resident Electoral Commissioner for Osun State, Doctor Mutiu Agboke, said 14 political parties successfully uploaded the names and required documents of their candidates within the deadline set by the commission.

“The submission followed the conclusion of party primaries and the closure of the designated portal for uploading candidates’ particulars,” the statement said.

According to INEC, the parties that met the requirements are Accord (A), Action Alliance (AA), African Action Congress (AAC), African Democratic Congress (ADC), Action Democratic Party (ADP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), All Progressives Congress (APC), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Action Peoples Party (APP), Boot Party (BP), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Young Progressives Party (YPP), and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

INEC said the list was released from its headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria’s federal capital, after confirming that submissions met constitutional and regulatory requirements. The commission said the publication followed Section 29(3) of Nigeria’s Electoral Act 2022 and Item 4 of the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the Osun State governorship election.

The commission said copies of each candidate’s Form EC9, academic credentials, and other supporting documents will be displayed at the INEC state office and across local offices in Osun State. It said the documents will be available for inspection from Monday, February 16, 2026, at the state office, all 30 local government area offices, and the Area Office in Osun State.

“The Commission hereby notifies political parties and the general public that fourteen political parties have successfully complied with the requirements within the stipulated timeframe,” the statement added.

INEC also clarified that only the 14 listed parties are eligible to participate in the governorship election because they met the conditions within the period set by the commission. It urged political parties, candidates, and members of the public to review the published documents as provided by law.

Doctor Agboke said the commission would continue to run the process openly and in line with legal standards. “The Commission remains firmly committed to the conduct of credible elections in accordance with the law and best democratic practices,” he said.

The Osun State governorship election is scheduled for Saturday, August 8, 2026, while political campaigns are expected to begin on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, according to the election timetable.