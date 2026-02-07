Italy Rejects Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’, Citing Constitutional Barriers

Italy has announced it cannot join United States President Donald Trump’s proposed “Board of Peace”, saying the initiative conflicts with the country’s constitution. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani explained that Italy’s basic law prevents it from joining any international body where power is concentrated in the hands of a single leader standing above other members.

Speaking to Italian media, Tajani said the legal differences between Italy’s constitution and the board’s charter were “insurmountable,” stressing that Rome can only participate in organisations built on equality among states. He added, however, that Italy remains open to discussing peace initiatives and contributing in other ways, particularly in post-war reconstruction efforts.

According to reports monitored by by Okay News, Italy’s position aligns it with several major European powers, including France, Germany and the United Kingdom, which have also declined to join the board. Critics argue that the body, chaired by President Trump with veto powers, risks sidelining the United Nations and reshaping global conflict mediation around US leadership.

The decision comes despite Italy’s close diplomatic ties with Washington and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s warm relationship with Trump. While the Board of Peace prepares for its first meeting in Washington later this month, concerns continue to grow internationally over its structure, funding model and long-term implications for global governance.