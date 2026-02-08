Japan’s Ruling Party Heads for Landslide Win in Snap Election

Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), led by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, is projected to secure a commanding majority in Sunday’s snap general election, according to projections by public broadcaster NHK. Early estimates indicate the governing coalition could win up to 310 of the 465 seats in the lower house, with the LDP alone crossing the threshold needed to govern without relying on partners.

The election was widely seen as a referendum on Takaichi’s leadership after she dissolved parliament just months into office, seeking a stronger mandate to pursue fiscal expansion and economic reforms.

Okay News understands that her gamble appears to have paid off, as the opposition is projected to suffer significant losses, including the Centrist Reform Alliance, which is expected to forfeit at least a third of its seats.

Takaichi, Japan’s first female prime minister, has enjoyed high approval ratings since assuming office late last year, boosted by her decisive leadership style, strong media presence, and international profile. She has also drawn attention for her close rapport with U.S. President Donald Trump, who publicly endorsed her ahead of the vote.

With a renewed mandate, the prime minister is now expected to confront pressing challenges including Japan’s aging population, rising living costs, a weak yen, and strained relations with China. The final results are still being counted, but projections suggest Takaichi has firmly consolidated her grip on power.