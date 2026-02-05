Kai Cenat Hails Nigeria as Global Tourism Destination During Lagos Visit

Kai Cenat, one of the world’s most influential online streamers, has described Nigeria as a country worth promoting globally, saying he intends to encourage international audiences to visit following his ongoing trip to Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital.

Okay News reports that the American content creator made the remarks on Wednesday while speaking during his visit to Lagos State, where he is currently engaging with local communities and overseeing a social impact project.

Reflecting on his return to Nigeria, Cenat said the experience has been deeply meaningful, recalling the warmth he received during his first visit two years ago.

“It means everything, I’m not going to lie. I came here two years ago and I completely enjoyed it. Everybody showed me love in Nigeria. Like, I’ll go back to America and I’ll tell [them] Nigeria is a place to go,” he said.

“A lot of you guys showed me a lot of love when I first was here. And to experience it now again on a more personal level, it feels good.”

The globally followed streamer, who commands millions of viewers across Twitch and YouTube, also spoke about his ongoing efforts to support children in Nigeria, particularly in underserved communities. He acknowledged that the process has not always been smooth but said he remains committed.

“I’m excited for it. Doing things with them has been a little bit complicated in certain areas. But I’m also learning just as I keep going faster,” Cenat said.

“Because a lot of natural disasters happen and a lot of things just happen. So, I had to adapt to it. But I’m doing better now. When I’m here, a lot more stuff gets rolling.”

Okay News reports that Cenat is currently overseeing a large-scale school project in Makoko, a densely populated waterfront settlement in Lagos, where he has been seen interacting directly with children and community members.

Speaking about his plans for the remainder of his stay, the streamer said his focus is on understanding Lagos more deeply and building personal connections.

“I don’t know yet. I’m so mad because I missed December [in Lagos]. I’m so mad because I missed December,” he said.

“But I just want to be able to understand Lagos a little bit more. And then just keep exploring it and just keep interacting on a personal level with everybody.”

Addressing recent speculation about stepping back from streaming, Cenat explained that he is currently focused on personal growth and pursuing new goals behind the scenes.

“I’ve just been able to pursue other dreams and the tasks I have. Taking that time and learning the path is very important,” he said.

During the visit, Cenat was hosted by Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the Lagos House in Marina, where he was presented with five Eyo figurines, symbolising the founding families and cultural heritage of Lagos.

Cenat also noted that a significant number of his followers are Nigerians, further underscoring his strong connection to the country.

Kai Cenat is currently the most-followed Twitch streamer in the world, with more than 20 million followers globally, and his endorsement is expected to further amplify international interest in Nigeria’s culture, tourism, and creative economy.