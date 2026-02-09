Kano Family’s Alleged ₦900m Birthday Celebration With Davido Sparks Debate

Kano, Nigeria – A wealthy northern Nigerian family has ignited intense discussion across social media after reports emerged that they spent close to ₦900 million celebrating the birthday of their three daughters. The extravagant event, held in Kano State, quickly drew attention for its scale, glamour, and star power.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DUhvCK2DUeb/?igsh=MXJpenF1aWVpcnV5dA==

The high-profile party was marked by luxury displays that stunned many observers, including the appearance of Afrobeats superstar Davido. One of the most talked-about highlights was an oversized birthday cake reportedly valued at ₦70 million, which became a viral symbol of the celebration’s opulence and excess.

Okay News reports that reactions online have been sharply divided. While some social media users praised the family for openly celebrating their children and displaying their wealth without apology, others questioned the morality and necessity of spending such huge sums on a single event. Critics argued that the money could have been channelled into charitable causes, while supporters countered that individuals have the right to spend their resources as they choose.

Despite the differing opinions, the Kano birthday party has become one of Nigeria’s most discussed lifestyle stories in recent days, reinforcing how lavish celebrations—especially those involving celebrities and eye-catching figures—continue to dominate online conversations and reflect the widening contrast in public attitudes toward wealth and luxury.