Kano Governor Orders Free Hospital Care After Trailer Crash Leaves Over 30 Dead In Gezawa

More than 30 people have been killed in a fatal road crash involving a trailer in Kano State, northern Nigeria, after the vehicle reportedly lost control while travelling toward Gujungu in neighbouring Jigawa State.

The accident happened early on Sunday, 8 February 2026, at Kwanar Barde in Gezawa Local Government Area of Kano State. Many other victims were reported to have suffered serious injuries.

In a statement issued on Sunday, 8 February 2026, Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, the elected leader of the state government, described the incident as heartbreaking and a major loss to the affected families and the wider Kano community.

The governor’s message was communicated through his spokesperson, Sunusi Dawakin-Tofa, Director General of Media and Publicity at Government House in Kano, the administrative headquarters of the state.

“According to reports, the fatal accident involved a trailer heading towards Gujungu, which allegedly crashed due to reckless driving, leading to the death of over 30 persons, while many others sustained serious injuries,” the statement said.

Okay News reports that the governor also offered prayers for the victims and asked for strength for their families, while calling for urgent support for those who survived the crash.

“He also prayed for the speedy recovery of those currently receiving treatment in various hospitals across the state,” the statement added.

Governor Yusuf directed the Kano State Ministry of Health, the government body responsible for public hospitals and emergency medical response in the state, to ensure that victims admitted for treatment receive free and adequate medical care without delay.

He also instructed the Office of the Special Adviser on Humanitarian Affairs to assess the situation immediately and put measures in place to support families that lost loved ones or are caring for injured relatives.

The governor further warned motorists, especially drivers of heavy-duty vehicles, to avoid reckless driving and comply with traffic rules in order to prevent similar tragedies.

Medical and humanitarian teams were also mobilised to assist the injured and provide support to affected families in the aftermath of the incident.

Kano, one of Nigeria’s most populous states, has recorded repeated concerns over road safety in recent years, including crashes involving heavy vehicles on major routes linking communities across northern Nigeria.