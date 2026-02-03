News

Labour Unions Halt FCT Protest After Overnight Talks With Wike, Senate Panel

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By
Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
1 Min Read

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), two of Nigeria’s largest workers’ unions, have suspended their planned protest in Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and asked staff of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), the agency that runs the capital territory, to return to work immediately.

The unions’ decision followed overnight discussions involving labour leaders, Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory in Nigeria’s federal government, and members of the Senate Committee on the Federal Capital Territory, a committee of Nigeria’s upper legislative chamber that oversees issues related to the FCT.

The meeting reportedly started late on Monday, 2 February 2026, and continued into the early hours of Tuesday, 3 February 2026, before both sides reached an understanding that led to the suspension of the protest and the restoration of normal operations across FCTA offices, Okay News reports.

Further details of the agreement were not immediately provided.

