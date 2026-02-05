‘Money Can’t Buy Happiness’ – Elon Musk, World’s Richest Man Says

Billionaire tech entrepreneur and X owner Elon Musk has ignited widespread debate online after declaring that wealth does not guarantee happiness. In a brief post shared on Wednesday night, Musk wrote that the popular saying “money can’t buy happiness” holds true, a statement that quickly drew millions of views and intense reactions across social media platforms.

Okay News gathered that the comment struck a nerve globally, especially given Musk’s status as one of the richest individuals in the world. Many users interpreted the post as a rare moment of personal reflection, while others questioned whether such a view could truly apply to people struggling with basic financial security.

Nigerians were particularly active in the conversation, with several users comparing Musk’s statement to lyrics by Afrobeat star Adekunle Gold, who once suggested that wealth does not necessarily bring fulfillment. While some agreed that money only offers comfort—not happiness—others argued strongly that poverty itself is a major source of emotional distress.

The debate remains sharply divided, blending economic realities, personal experiences, and even religious perspectives. As the discussion continues, Musk’s brief remark has once again highlighted a timeless question: does financial success truly equal happiness, or does it simply change the nature of human worries?