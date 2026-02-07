MTN Nigeria CEO Karl Toriola Named Overall CEO of the Year Across MTN Group

Karl Toriola, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Nigeria, has been named Overall CEO of the Year across the MTN Group, a recognition that places him at the pinnacle of leadership performance within one of Africa’s largest telecommunications groups.

The honour was conferred during the MTN Group’s Global Leadership Gathering, an annual forum that brings together senior executives from MTN’s operations across Africa and the Middle East to align strategy, celebrate excellence, and set priorities for the future.

Okay News reports that the award recognises outstanding leadership impact across all MTN markets.

In a statement shared by MTN Nigeria, the company said the recognition reflects Toriola’s “strong leadership, relentless commitment, and the collaborative spirit that continues to drive our success.”

The telecoms giant described the award as a testament to the CEO’s ability to inspire teams and deliver results in a highly competitive operating environment.

Announcing the honour, MTN Nigeria wrote: “Our CEO, Karl Toriola, is the Overall CEO of the Year! He was awarded at our Global Leadership Gathering, a forum where leaders across our markets align, celebrate excellence, and set the pace for the future.”

Toriola, who has led MTN Nigeria through a period marked by regulatory reforms, infrastructure expansion, and increased demand for digital services, has been credited with strengthening the company’s market position while driving innovation and operational resilience.

Under his leadership, MTN Nigeria has continued to invest heavily in network quality, digital platforms, and financial inclusion initiatives in Africa’s most populous country.