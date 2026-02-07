‘My Happiness Comes First’ – Nwabali on Leaving Chippa United

Stanley Nwabali, goalkeeper of Nigeria’s national football team, the Super Eagles, has confirmed that he is currently without a club following the mutual termination of his contract with South African side Chippa United, Okay News reports.

The 28-year-old shot-stopper disclosed this in an interview with South Africa’s SABC Metrofm, where he explained that the decision to part ways with Chippa United was reached amicably and without acrimony.

“To be honest with you, I don’t have a club or a contract in front,” he said.

“It’s an agreement that both parties will feel at peace, we wish each other well and I can look forward to my career. I’ve been at this club for four years, and it’s really nice working here, but we all really need to move forward as players or managers.

“Football deals with happiness, my happiness comes first.”

Nwabali’s departure comes amid changes in Chippa United’s goalkeeping hierarchy. The Nigerian international recently lost his place as first-choice goalkeeper to Dumisani Msibi, who has impressed since returning from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, keeping four clean sheets in four league matches.

However, Nwabali dismissed suggestions that losing his starting role forced him out of the club, stressing that the decision had deeper roots tied to fitness and long-standing discussions with the club’s leadership.

“No, it’s not like that. Before I went for AFCON, I was injured, let me say, from the Pirates game and I was trying to fix myself for coming back strong for the team and also go to AFCON,” he explained.

“So coming back from AFCON, it’s an understanding between the chairman and me – you’re coming back from a bigger tournament and have been playing for one month, ok, you really need to rest for like one or two games.

“That was before the decision was made, and ever since I arrived at this club, we have been talking like father and son, understanding literally every day.

“So, as I said, when I talked to him, yes, it was difficult to take that kind of decision, but he feels like it’s probably going to be best for me, which, as I said, I made this decision by myself.”

Nwabali has spent four seasons at Chippa United and rose to wider international prominence through his performances for Nigeria, particularly at the Africa Cup of Nations. While he is yet to announce his next destination, the goalkeeper says he is focused on taking the next step in his career at a pace that prioritises his well-being and long-term growth.