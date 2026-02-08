NDLEA Warns Travellers After Meth Is Found Hidden In Yoghurt Packs And MP3 Players

Nigeria’s National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says its operatives have uncovered fresh attempts by drug traffickers to smuggle illegal drugs by hiding them inside everyday items, including yoghurt packs and MP3 players.

The agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, disclosed the development in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday, 8 February 2026. Okay News reports that Babafemi highlighted what he described as emerging drug-smuggling methods discovered during recent operations.

According to him, consignments of methamphetamine were concealed inside Hollandia yoghurt packs and MP3 players before NDLEA officers detected them.

Babafemi also warned members of the public to be careful while travelling, and to avoid accepting luggage or parcels from other people, whether for trips within Nigeria or outside the country.

He wrote: “When we see how desperate drug traffickers are becoming daily, we are reminded always to warn law abiding people to avoid collecting any luggage or parcel from anyone on your travels whether local or international.”

He added that videos shared with his post showed how the methamphetamine was hidden inside the items before NDLEA officers uncovered the concealment.

NDLEA, Nigeria’s main anti-drug agency, has repeatedly warned that drug traffickers are changing tactics, and it urged travellers to stay alert and avoid anything that could link them to illegal substances.