Nigeria Police Return Recovered Cybercrime Funds to Cayman Islands

The Nigeria Police Force has successfully repatriated $23,000 worth of recovered funds to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service following the completion of all required documentation and coordination with international partners. The handover was conducted through the British High Commission in Abuja and received by Mr. Shaun McLeary, ensuring the secure transfer of the funds to the rightful victim.

According to details obtained by Okay News, the recovery and repatriation form part of an ongoing investigation into a transnational cybercrime operation. The suspect connected to the case is expected to be arraigned in court once investigations are concluded, as authorities move to ensure due process and accountability under applicable laws.

The Police described the operation as a clear demonstration of intelligence-driven policing and effective cross-border cooperation. Officials noted that the successful handover reflects the growing capacity of Nigerian law enforcement to track illicit financial flows beyond national borders and work seamlessly with foreign agencies to dismantle cybercrime networks.

Reaffirming its position, the Nigeria Police Force stated that it remains resolute in tracing and recovering proceeds of crime, returning them to victims, and bringing perpetrators to justice in line with international best practices. The statement was signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Ag. ACP Benjamin Hundeyin, at the Force Headquarters in Abuja on February 6, 2026.